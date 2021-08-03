SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Get SP Plus alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SP. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.60. The company has a market cap of $736.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.68.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Equities analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.