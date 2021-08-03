Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $109.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cimpress’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 164.7%, but sales surpassed the same by 4.3%. The company is expected to benefit from improved offerings and the 99designs acquisition in the quarters ahead. The buyout has been boosting its product offerings and graphic design services for small business customers. Moreover, its investment in technology, product innovation and the strong operational execution augur well for long-term growth. In the past three months, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, over time, Cimpress has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. High debt levels can raise its financial obligations as well. Also, the company's business operations are exposed to unfavorable forex dynamics.”

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.10. The company had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.57. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth $236,197,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,402,000 after buying an additional 84,319 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,327,000 after buying an additional 97,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,522,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $23,375,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

