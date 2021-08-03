Ultragate 1-Day Volume Hits $5.00 (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 23.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Ultragate coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultragate has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. Ultragate has a total market cap of $40,714.68 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00017406 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003356 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001494 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ultragate Coin Profile

Ultragate (CRYPTO:ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 11,810,861 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultragate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultragate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

