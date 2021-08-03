Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Delta Air Lines worth $14,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $39.11. 420,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,261,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.91. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

