Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,155 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Twele Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,155 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $116.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,998. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.68.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

