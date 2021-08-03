Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics to post earnings of ($2.09) per share for the quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 million. On average, analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACOR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. 3,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,504. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

