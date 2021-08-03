Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FRPT stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,122. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $96.79 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.26.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $346,958.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,264,970.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,284 shares of company stock worth $4,992,756 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FRPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.81.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

