HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 370,315.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,650,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645,664 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,671,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536,209 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15,145.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,044 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,501,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,718,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,990,000 after acquiring an additional 222,439 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $49.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

