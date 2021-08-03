Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 2,423 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJNK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 766.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1,005.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SJNK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $27.31. 8,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,187. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.