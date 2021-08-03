Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.1% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $316.98. 12,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,598. The company has a market cap of $201.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $321.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.