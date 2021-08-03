First United Bank Trust Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First United Bank Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of BDX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.46. 991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,885. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.50. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

