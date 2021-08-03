Country Trust Bank Has $37.67 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,322 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.1% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $37,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.43. The stock had a trading volume of 39,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,495. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.38 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.90.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,047 shares of company stock valued at $18,120,406. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

