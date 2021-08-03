State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 352,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $29,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in State Street by 108.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $273,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $87.31. 13,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.29. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

