Country Trust Bank Has $32.19 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.43% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $32,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $50.15. 13,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

