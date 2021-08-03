Country Trust Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Country Trust Bank reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.65. The stock had a trading volume of 77,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,889. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

