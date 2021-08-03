MercadoLibre (MELI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect MercadoLibre to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. On average, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MELI traded down $24.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,554.31. 6,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,282. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5,092.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,484.65. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,870.26.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

