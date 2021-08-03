255,000 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Purchased by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,676,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.5% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,658 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after buying an additional 297,713 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,482,000 after buying an additional 179,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,032,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.60. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $48.40.

