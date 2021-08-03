Minereum Trading 38.2% Higher This Week (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $30,730.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Minereum has traded up 38.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00060976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.22 or 0.00811919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00095399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042192 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,887,625 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

