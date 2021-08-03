SEEN Price Tops $3.39 on Top Exchanges (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $47,847.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SEEN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for about $3.39 or 0.00008911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00060976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.22 or 0.00811919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00095399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042192 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

