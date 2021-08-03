Stealth Trading 4.2% Higher This Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Stealth has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $17,968.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stealth has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001040 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00037364 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00025947 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000672 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,761,123 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

