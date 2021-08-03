Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Gap Down to $28.98

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.98, but opened at $28.00. Corsair Gaming shares last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 62,898 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CRSR. Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 17.01.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,223,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,799,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock worth $290,440,790 over the last three months. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,822,000 after buying an additional 241,086 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,794,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 163,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after buying an additional 121,852 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

