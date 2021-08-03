Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Gap Up to $15.04

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $15.52. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 705 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.37.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,823 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

