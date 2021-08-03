GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHOT remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 769,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,971. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.17. GrowLife has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.57.

GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation and industries.

