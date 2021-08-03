First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 415.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,058 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,129,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,854,000 after acquiring an additional 828,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,316,000 after acquiring an additional 947,516 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,750,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,727,000 after acquiring an additional 412,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,766,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.67. 12,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,678. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

