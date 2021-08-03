Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of SU opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -29.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

