Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Down 13.9% in July

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PRYMY stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. 20,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,855. Prysmian has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $18.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76.

Get Prysmian alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price target on Prysmian and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.