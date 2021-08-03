Short Interest in Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Increases By 22.2%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ROMJF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,913. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00. Rubicon Organics has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Rubicon Organics from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rubicon Organics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. The company processes organic cannabis at its federally licensed 125,000 square foot facility in Delta, British Columbia and sells under its wholly owned and other licensed brands. Rubicon Organics Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

