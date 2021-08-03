NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,887 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $40,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE stock opened at $169.59 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

