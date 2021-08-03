Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 48,544 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48,544 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $47,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Linde by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Linde by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after purchasing an additional 159,634 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN opened at $301.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $310.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

