L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08, RTT News reports. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$12.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.80-13.00 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.83. 1,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $230.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

