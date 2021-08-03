New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $61,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INFO opened at $117.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.08. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $119.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

