IAM Advisory LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,258,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,733,000 after acquiring an additional 86,078 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after buying an additional 2,295,326 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after buying an additional 843,705 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,568. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.