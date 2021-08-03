AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.8% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 150.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

