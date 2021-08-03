Tenaris (TS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:TS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.43. 63,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TS. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

