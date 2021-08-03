Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.820-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.82-0.96 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

HSC traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. 3,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,795. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92. Harsco has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

