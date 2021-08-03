Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.820-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.82-0.96 EPS.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
HSC traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. 3,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,795. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92. Harsco has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.73.
In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
