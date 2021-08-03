567,304 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 567,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,407,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 16.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI remained flat at $$226.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 78,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,498. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $228.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

