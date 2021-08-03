TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,600 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 269,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

TAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. 10,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.21%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

