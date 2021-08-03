Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,876.0 days.

Shares of Orica stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77. Orica has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $12.33.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

