Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Grows By 24.5%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,545,400 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 2,847,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 506.5 days.
PIAIF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. 30,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $13.32.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
Read More: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.