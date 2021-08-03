Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Grows By 24.5%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,545,400 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 2,847,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 506.5 days.

PIAIF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. 30,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

