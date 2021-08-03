Head-To-Head Survey: Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) versus Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Volkswagen alerts:

This table compares Volkswagen and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen 6.85% 13.74% 3.51% Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Volkswagen and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen $265.83 billion 0.63 $10.13 billion $1.98 16.90 Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Volkswagen and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volkswagen 1 6 11 0 2.56 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00

Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 101.29%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Volkswagen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Volkswagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business. The Commercial Vehicles segment covers the development, production, and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses; and the corresponding genuine parts business and related services. The Power Engineering segment deals with the development and production of large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbine,s and chemical reactor systems; and the production of gear units, propulsion component,s and testing systems. The Financial Services segment involves dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking, insurance, fleet management services. The company was founded on May 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.