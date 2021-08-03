Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.90. 20,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,900. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.71. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $33.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

