Whiteheart 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $438,009.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $907.75 or 0.02353215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $8.07 million and $438,009.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00101408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00141513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,518.05 or 0.99852896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.86 or 0.00842150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

