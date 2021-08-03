Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Announces Earnings Results

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67, Fidelity Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

ARGO traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.15. 519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,627. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.81.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

