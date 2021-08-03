Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. On average, analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SPRO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,159. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73.

Several research firms recently commented on SPRO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

