SmartKey (SKEY) One Day Volume Tops $866,955.00

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartKey has a total market cap of $24.06 million and $866,955.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00060465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.87 or 0.00813022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00095251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042186 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

