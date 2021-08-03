Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at B. Riley

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. 13,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,859. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.65. Ashford has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $28.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ashford had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $63.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ashford by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

