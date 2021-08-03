DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.18 billion-$4.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.240-$4.300 EPS.

Shares of DD stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.44. 65,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,570. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DD. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.88.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.