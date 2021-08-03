LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 6,171 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

