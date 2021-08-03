Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 21,860 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,211. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st.

