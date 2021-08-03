Research Frontiers (REFR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 270.69%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

NASDAQ REFR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 186,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,480. Research Frontiers has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $77.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.