Research Frontiers (REFR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 270.69%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ REFR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 186,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,480. Research Frontiers has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $77.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Earnings History for Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.